Grammy Show Update: Performers, Presenters

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
THE 62ND ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS®” AIRS SUNDAY, JAN. 26, ON CBS
CBS and the Recording Academy® has announced the lineup of artists, musicians, actors and comedians who will take the stage as presenters for THE 62ND ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS®.
This year’s presenters include current GRAMMY® nominees Jim Gaffigan and Trevor Noah; GRAMMY winners Common, Cynthia Erivo, Dua Lipa, Billy Porter, Smokey Robinson, Shania Twain, Keith Urban and Stevie Wonder; past GRAMMY nominees Ava DuVernay and Bebe Rexha; and music industry moguls Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne (host of CBS’ THE TALK). Additionally, previously announced performers Brandi Carlile and Tanya Tucker will play double duty and present, as well.
Previously announced Gary Clark Jr. will be joined by The Roots to perform Clark’s GRAMMY-nominated song “This Land”; Preservation Hall Jazz Band and Trombone Shorty will unite to honor those we have lost this year in a touching “In Memoriam” tribute; and Sheila E. will take the stage with Usher for an exciting GRAMMY Salute to Prince.
Additional previously announced GRAMMY performers include Aerosmith; Camila Cabello; Billie Eilish; Kirk Franklin; Ariana Grande; H.E.R.; Jonas Brothers; DJ Khaled; John Legend; Lizzo; Demi Lovato; Meek Mill; Bonnie Raitt; Roddy Ricch; Rosalía; Run-D.M.C.; Blake Shelton; Gwen Stefani; Tyler, The Creator; Charlie Wilson; and YG.
Hosted by Alicia Keys, THE 62ND ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS will be broadcast live from STAPLES Center in HDTV and 5.1 surround sound Sunday, Jan. 26 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network and streaming on CBS All Access.
THE 62nd ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS are produced by AEG Ehrlich Ventures for the Recording Academy. Ken Ehrlich is executive producer, Ben Winston is executive producer, Louis J. Horvitz is director, Chantel Sausedo is the producer and David Wild and Ehrlich are the writers.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.