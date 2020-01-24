Highlights & scores: at the pool & on the hardwood

ADAMS, N.Y. (WWNY) - It turned out to be a good night for two Spartan divers at the diving portion of the Frontier League swimming championships held at South Jefferson Thursday night.
Jamison St. Croix took first and teammate John Smith finished second. Calvin Eggleston of Indian River finished third.
The swimming portion will take place Saturday at Watertown High School beginning at 11 a.m.
On the high school hardwood, it was Indian River hosting South Jeff in a girls’ Frontier League A Division match-up.
Here are highlights you can see in the video:
- In the fourth quarter, Lakaiya Butcher drives the lane for the hoop, setting the score at 33-28 South Jeff
- Then it’s Emma Schafer with the bucket off the in-bounds, putting the Lady Spartans up 9
- Isabella Davis answers with the trifecta. Indian River is still down 9.
- Adrien Lamora splits the defenders for the bucket. Lady Warriors down 8
- Jackie Piddock hits as South Jeff beats Indian River 55-42.
Carthage hosted Canton in a boys' Frontier League-Northern Athletic Conference match-up.
Highlights:
- In the first quarter, Zion Tevaga hits in the paint. Comets on top 2.
- Caleb Bentley-Hicks answers at the other end for Canton to tie the game.
- Elijah Whitfield pulls up and drills the trey -- Comets up 3.
- It's Whitfield again, getting the roll on the floater -- Comets by 3.
- Ashton Cloce hits the 3 to end the quarter.
Carthage beat Canton 68-58.
In boys' Frontier League hoops from Adams, South Jeff entertained Immaculate Heart.
- In the first quarter, Peyton Loya buries the 3-pointer, putting the Spartans in front 3.
- Back the other way, Bobby O'Connor hits the turnaround. Cavaliers down 1.
- Then it's O'Connor kissing 2 off glass. Cavaliers on top 1.
- Jackson Worden hits the fade-away for the Spartans.
South Jeff went on to beat IHC 66-39.
Before an NAC boys’ basketball match-up against Parishville-Hopkinton, Hermon-DeKalb’s Zach Denesha was honored for scoring his 1,000th point last week at Hammond.
As for the game itself:
- In the first quarter, Jake Coller hits the trifecta.
- Then it's Jay Carrow hitting for 2 of his game-high 20.
- Jacob Spencer finishes the break with the lay-in.
- Denesha lays in 2 as Hermon-DeKalb wins 63-46.
Thursday’s local scores
Boys’ high school basketball
South Jefferson 66, Imaculate Heart 39
Copenhagen 85, LaFargeville 47
Lyme 75, Alexandria 32
Beaver River 66, Thousand Islands 31
Lowville 85, South Lewis 52
Syracuse Tech 67, Indian River 65
Carthage 68, Canton 58
General Brown 63, Canastota 45
Heuvelton 66, Potsdam 48
Morristown 59, Colton-Pierrepont 43
Hermon-DeKalb 63, Parishville-Hopkinton 46
Girls’ high school basketball
South Jefferson 55, Indian River 42
Lyme 55, Alexandria 18
Thousand Islands 47, Beaver River 19
Sandy Creek 59, Belleville Henderson 22
Potsdam 43, Chateaugay 30
St. Lawrence Central 57, Norwood-Norfolk 21
Edwards-Knox 51, Massena 47
Girls’ high school hockey
Oswego 3, Islanders 2
Boys’ high school swimming
Canton 74, Guoverneur 43
Section 3, Division 1 wrestling dual meet final
Fulton 37, Indian River 29
Section 3, Division 2 wrestling dual meet finals
Central Valley 62, General Brown 10
Massena 45, Malone 35
