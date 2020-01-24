JCC offering allied health information sessions

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson Community College will hold two information sessions for its pre-certification allied health programs.
Continuing Education Coordinator Devan Robinson appeared on 7 News at Noon on Friday to talk about the sessions. Watch her interview above.
One session will be held at JCC on February 4 and another at the Lewis County Education Center on March 3. Both events take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Anyone interested in preparing for a career in allied health is welcome to attend.
The allied health programs require a short time commitment ranging from 2-months to 5-months.
At the information sessions, attendees will meet the instructors, see where training takes place, pick up an application and learn about program deadlines.
Programs include:
- Clinical Medical Assistants
- Medical Billers and Coders
- Pharmacy Technicians
- Entry Level Phlebotomy Technicians (who draw blood)
- Care Coordinators
For more information, visit www.sunyjefferson.edu/alliedhealth or call 315-786-2233.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.