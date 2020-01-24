Madelyn R. Flint, 83, of Theresa

THERESA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Madelyn R. Flint, 83, of Clear Lake Rd., passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Samaritan Keep Home, Watertown, NY.
Born on March 27, 1936 in Canton, NY, she was a daughter of Glenn and Floretta Pike and a graduate of Rensselaer High School.
Madelyn married Nelson Flint of Potsdam, NY. The couple moved to Omar, NY, had four children and eventually divorced after 25 years of marriage.
She was a bus driver for Alexandria Central School, Alexandria Bay, NY, retiring after 30 years. She also worked at Olga Knitting Mill, the present site of the Clayton Boat Museum and the Swim Suit Factory on Graves Street, both in Clayton, NY.
Madelyn was a member of the LaFargeville American Legion Ladies Auxillary.
She enjoyed dancing, clogging, bingo, playing cards, knitting, boating, winters in Crescent City, FL and spending time with family and friends.
Survivors include four children; David Flint, LaFargeville, NY; Cynthia and Randy Thornton, Calgary, Alberta, Canada; Glenn and Evangeline Flint, CA; Michele and Scott Clark, Evans Mills, NY; a sister, Ruby Sheldon, Parishville, NY; four grandchildren, Patrick, Melissa, Nicole and Jessica; three great-grandchildren, Chase, Lily and Gabriel; nieces, nephews and cousins.
Her parents, a daughter, Anne Marie Flint and two brothers, Arlyn Pike and Erwin Pike, all died previously.
Memorial Services will be 6 pm Monday, January 27, 2020 at Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, 38422 NYS Rt. 37, Theresa, NY, with Rev. Donald Briant, officiating.
Calling hours will be 4-6 pm prior to the service at the funeral home.
Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 6725 Lyons Street, PO Box 7, East Syracuse, NY 13057 or to a charity of one’s choice.
Condolences may be made online at www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com.
