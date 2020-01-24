Man, accused of recording teen as she undressed at tanning salon, is sentenced

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A 32 year old Watertown man, who took a plea deal after being accused of using his cell phone to record a teenage girl as she undressed at a local tanning salon, has been sentenced.
Timothy Widrick of 25512 Miller Road was sentenced Friday in Jefferson County Court to probation and working weekends in jail.
Widrick was originally charged with second-degree unlawful surveillance and endangering the welfare of a child. He pleaded guilty in Jefferson County Court in November to second-degree attempted unlawful surveillance, a misdemeanor.
According to court papers, Widrick was a patron at Zoom Tan Tanning Salon in Pioneer Plaza in the town of Watertown on May 2, 2019.
He was accused of using a cell phone to photograph or record a 16 year old girl as she undressed for a tanning session.
