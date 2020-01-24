CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Matthew G. Sullivan, 63, of Canton peacefully passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester. Matt fought a long and courageous battle of liver disease.
Matthew was born October 4, 1956 in Potsdam, the son of the late Richard and Loretta (Goodhartt) Sullivan. He attended Madrid Schools.
On April 16, 1977, Matthew married Sharon Darling, however, the couple later divorced.
Matthew was a truck driver, delivering home heating fuel for Griffith Energy and later for himself with Matt’s Energy Fuel.
He enjoyed horses, his garden, and spending time with his grandchildren. In the summer months, Matt enjoyed maintaining his vegetable stand where he would visit with anyone that stopped to buy vegetables. Matt was also a member of the Knight of Columbus.
Surviving are a daughter, Shannon Sullivan of Canton; three sons, Steve Sullivan of Lisbon; Patrick (Shantel) Sullivan of Raleigh, NC and Brandon Sullivan of Canton; grandchildren, Jordan, JD and Maria; Austin Sullivan and Charlotte and Vivienne Sullivan.
Also surviving are eight siblings, Tommy (Peggy) Sullivan; Jerry Sullivan; John (Sally) Sullivan; Michael Sullivan; Maureen (Tony) Mittiga; Kashy (Don) Strader; Patrick (Sharon) Sullivan and Mary (Robert) Guyette, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two brothers, Steve Sullivan and David Sullivan.
Contributions in his memory may be made to the David Sullivan Police Academy; c/o SUNY Canton; French Hall; 34 Cornell Drive; Canton, New York 13617.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 1:00 pm until the time of his memorial service at 4:00 pm at the O’Leary Funeral Home, Canton.
Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for Mr. Matthew G. Sullivan are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.