Mild & calm today, rain for tomorrow

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It's another mild start to what should be another mild day.
Temperatures started near 30 for many in the north country/
Highs will be in the low 40s under mostly cloudy skies.
Rain moves in overnight and continues throughout Saturday. Downpours could be heavy at times. Highs will be in the upper 30s.
The rain changes to snow heading into Sunday, changes to rain as temperatures rise to around 35, then changes back to snow as temperatures drop later in the day.
It will be in the low 30s and mostly cloudy on Monday and Tuesday with a small chance of snow on Monday.
It will be partly sunny on Wednesday and mostly sunny on Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 20s both days.
