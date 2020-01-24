SUNY Potsdam takes precautions against coronavirus

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - SUNY Potsdam's spring semester starts on January 27 and staff are taking precautions in case students bring a deadly virus back with them.
"Our staff are prepared, particularly our Student Health Services staff, first of all, with any students coming in to the office with a high fever, to screen them for possible signs of coronavirus," public relations director Alexandra Jacobs Wilke said.
The coronavirus, which shows itself as a respiratory illness, was first detected in China's Wuhan City.
Chinese health authorities say 18 people in China have died from the virus.
Wilke says there are a handful of Chinese international students at SUNY Potsdam.
She says those students are being asked to check in with student health services if they've traveled to China on break.
"It's more just a note to please come in and visit us, just to make sure we've communicated with them, checked them for any signs of risk, and make sure they know about precautions," Wilke said.
In a statement, SUNY press secretary Holly Liapis said "health officials at the State University of New York are in close contact with New York State's Department of Health to ensure all campuses have the most recent guidance on how to detect and handle any potential medical issues related to the coronavirus infection."
Jefferson Community College officials say they will be sending students information about the coronavirus, but won’t be doing additional screening because there are no students from affected areas.
