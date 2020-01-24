Temporary Arsenal Street bridge coming down

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The temporary bridge on Watertown's Arsenal Street is being taken apart.
Mike Flick from the state Department of Transportation says crews began disassembling it this week and should be finished by next week.
The temporary span was used for about 6 months while crews worked on an $8.3 million replacement bridge.
While the temporary bridge is taken down, Flick says a lane could be closed from time to time but it should have minimal effect on traffic.
After the structure is down, crews will be working for a few weeks to remove temporary stone.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.