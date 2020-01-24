Text message scam reported in north country

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A nationwide text message scam has made its way to the north country. The scam uses the name of a recognized brand to earn people's trust.
Linda Smith of Jefferson County received a text message earlier in January.
She knew it was fishy right away.
"I got a message from FedEx. It says hello NILDA, instead of Linda," she said.
The rest of the message raised red flags too.
"Your FedEx package with tracking code GB-6412-GH83 is waiting for you to set delivery preferences. And, it's got a link that you click on, and it wants your credit card information. So, it's a scam," said Smith.
Melanie McGovern of the Better Business Bureau of Upstate New York says people nationwide are receiving messages similar to Smith's.
Most texts claim to be from FedEx.
McGovern says scammers try to trick people by using brands they might trust.
"FedEx is a national name. Everybody shops online. Everybody gets packages. Everybody knows that brand. So, that's what scammers rely on. They rely on that kind of recognition," she said.
In a statement, Nicole Nicholson from FedEx said, "While there is no foolproof method to prevent the FedEx name from being used in a scam, we are constantly monitoring for such activity and work cooperatively with law enforcement."
McGovern says there are a few steps people should take if they think they've received a scam text.
"Never click on it. Look it up again independently to make sure it is legitimate and we always tell people, keep track of everything you order," she said.
McGovern says if you’ve given credit card information to a possible scam, keep an eye on things like credit card statements and credit reports. She recommends calling your credit card company to have them flag the transaction as fraud.
