Theresa M. Lashua, 67, Massena, Chase Mills, Newton Falls

EDWARDS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Theresa M. Lashua, age 67, of Massena and formerly of Chase Mills and Newton Falls, passed away on January 21, 2020 at Massena Memorial Hospital.
Calling hours will be held at French Funeral Home, 188 Main Street, Edwards NY 13642 on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 10:00 – 12:00 p.m. Her funeral service will follow at St. Hubert’s Catholic Church in Star Lake at 1:00 p.m. Burial will be in the Oswegatchie Cemetery.
Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Theresa was born on October 6, 1952 in Huntington, Quebec to Ruby (Henderson) Castell and the late Norman Castell. She attended Salmon River School and had worked as a waitress at the Newton Falls Hotel, did some housecleaning and also worked for McDonalds in Canton.
She married Elwyn “Joe” Lashua on August 16, 1979 in Oswegatchie. The couple renewed their wedding vows at St. Hubert’s Catholic Church in Star Lake in the 1990’s. Joe passed away on June 11, 2002.
She lived in Newton Falls before moving to Chase Mills in 1999 and finally to Massena. Twice Theresa followed her lifelong dream and moved to Hawaii, but missed being near her family and moved back to Massena, having been gone a total of seven months.
Theresa loved being with her family and the friends she treated as family. She loved playing Bingo and laughing with her Bingo friends, listening to music and riding motorcycles. She was a very positive and friendly person who would go without if it meant helping someone else. She loved going to the kids’ basketball games. When she couldn’t go, she would watch sports on the news to see the recorded games and scores. She enjoyed watching WWE, especially her favorite wrestler, Roman Reigns.
Theresa is survived by her children, Tammy Roshia, John Paul Roshia, Jimmy Roshia, Roberta Roshia, and April Lashua, her step-children, Rex and Cindy Lashua, Elwyn Lashua, Jr., and Sabrina and Mike Haney, sister, Helen and Glen McDermick, and brothers, John and Geraldine Castell and Robert “Reggie” Castell.
She is also survived by 13 grandchildren including Timothy, Trent, Quinton, Hope and Athena (aka Angel) who were very close to her.
Theresa is predeceased by her father and a sister, Irene Castell.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.