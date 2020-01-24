Theresa M. Lashua, 67, Massena, Chase Mills, Newton Falls

Theresa loved being with her family and the friends she treated as family. She loved playing Bingo and laughing with her Bingo friends, listening to music and riding motorcycles. She was a very positive and friendly person who would go without if it meant helping someone else. She loved going to the kids’ basketball games. When she couldn’t go, she would watch sports on the news to see the recorded games and scores. She enjoyed watching WWE, especially her favorite wrestler, Roman Reigns.