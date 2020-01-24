TV Dinner: Maple Mustard Sauce

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Chef Chris Manning's Maple Mustard Sauce is simple and easy to make.
On top of that, most people likely have most of the ingredients in their pantry.
It's great with ham, chicken (especially wings), pork, seafood -- it'd even make a great salad dressing.
Watch the video for more.
Maple Mustard Sauce
1/2 cup maple syrup
1/4 cup Dijon mustard
2 tablespoons salad mustard
1 tablespoon cider vinegar
1 tablespoon soy sauce
4 cloves garlic, minced
1 tablespoon crushed red pepper (optional)
Add all ingredients to a medium-size saucepan on medium heat. Allow to simmer for 30 minutes until sauce is smooth and has a sheen.
Use with chicken, pork, or seafood.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.