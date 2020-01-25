Bridal shop brings more business to Public Square

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Say hello to ‘Sweet Hello.’ The new bridal store is now open on Watertown’s Public Square.
The shop opened Saturday. Its official name is ‘Sweet Hello Bridal and Formal Co.’
It replaces the former Square Lion antique store, and is helping fill another storefront on Public Square.
To celebrate the opening, owners Katie Schoeneman and her sister Lindsay hosted a mini bridal expo Saturday. The event featured other local businesses in the wedding industry. Many of those businesses are neighbors on the square.
“This has been about an over a year journey for us. We were really looking for a spot that could build a community, be collaborative, and downtown is really where we wanted to be,” said Schoeneman.
The owners say they aim to offer a personalized wedding experience for brides, grooms and anyone who needs to get ready for the big day.
