Democratic candidates pour into Iowa for last-minute push

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A short morning session of the Senate’s impeachment trial has allowed Democratic senators running for president to rush out to Iowa for some last-minute campaigning ahead of state caucuses.
Greeting Sen. Elizabeth Warren in Iowa was one of the state’s most coveted endorsements.
The Des Moines Register is calling the Massachusetts Democrat “the best leader for these times.”
The paper adds that Warren “is not the radical some perceive her to be,” and says she “has proven she is tough and fearless.”
Warren as well as Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota plan town halls, rallies and concerts across Iowa to keep their supporters motivated.
