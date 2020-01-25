Friday Sports: North country schools duke it out on the hardwood

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It was a night on the hardwood Friday as several north country schools battled on the basketball court.
In Girls Frontier League Basketball at Watertown High School the Lady Cyclones hosted South Jeff. South Jeff won 50-24.
The Belleville Henderson boys hosted the Sandy Creek Comets. The Panthers nip the Comets 43-41.
In boys non-league action from Watertown High School, the Cyclones played C.B.A. C.B.A. wins 84-49.
Watch the video above for highlights from these games.
Friday Sports Scores
Boys HS Basketball
- Tupper Lake 98, Long Lake 16
- Webb 47, Harrisville 61
- Malone 61, Chateaugay 66
- Norwood Norfolk 54, St. Lawrence C. 59
- Canton 47, Saranac 87
Girls HS Basketball
- South Lewis 21, Lowville 56
- South Jeff 50, Watertown 24
- Harrisville 34, O.F.A. 52
- Long Lake 35, Tupper Lake 32
- Madrid Waddington 61, St. Regis Falls 22
- Morristown 20, Colton Pierrepont 39
- Lisbon 40, Parishville Hopkinton 22
- Malone 63, AuSable Valley 35
- Hermon DeKalb 37, Heuvelton 55
Mens Basketball
- SUNY Oswego 67, SUNY Potsdam 77
- Husson 63, SUNY Canton 79
Womens Basketball
- R.I.T. 56, St. Lawrence 69
- William Smith 63, Clarkson 55
- SUNY Oswego 56, SUNY Potsdam 67
- Husson 74, SUNY Canton 45
Mens Hockey
- Arizona State 1, Clarkson 2
- SUNY Potsdam 2, SUNY Geneseo 4
- Albertus Magnus 4, Canton 1
Womens Hockey
- Harvard 2, St. Lawrence 1
- Dartmouth 1, Clarkson 5
Boys HS Hockey
- St. Lawrence C. 2, Malone 5
- Salmon River 3, Islanders 1
Girls HS Hockey
- Clinton 5, Islanders 2
Pro Hockey
- Watertown 3, Delaware 2
HS Volleyball
- Lowville 0, Carthage 3
- Beaver River 3, Thousand Islands 0
- Indian River 3, South Jeff 1
- Watertown 3, General Brown 0
Mens Volleyball
- SUNY Potsdam 3, NYU Johnson 0
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.