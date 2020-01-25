WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Keith Earl Frawley, Sr., 83, passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020 in Utica where he passed on from complications of a surgery.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, January 28th from 11:00 am to 12:30 pm with a funeral service at 12:30 pm at the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur and burial with military honors to follow in Riverside Cemetery, Gouverneur.
Keith was born on November 20, 1936, the son of Anna A. Frawley.
He served 10 years in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War and Cuban Missile Crisis and toured on the USS Intrepid, Independence, and Kitty Hawk.
Keith had been employed at New York Air Brake and enjoyed riding motorcycles and the companionship of his dogs.
Keith is survived by his two sons Keith Earl Frawley Jr. of Ashland City, TN and Kent A. Frawley of Adams Center, NY, his 4 grandchildren Justin, Evan, Michael, and Morgan, and his 3 great grandchildren Lyla, Leo, and Julia. He is predeceased by his mother Anna.
