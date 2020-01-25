DEKALB JUNCTION, N.Y. (WWNY) - Lawrence J. Jones, 76, of DeKalb Junction, died on January 22, 2020, at his home, Allen-Denesha Funeral Home, DeKalb Junction, has been entrusted with arrangements.
There will be calling hours February 5, 2020, 12 – 2 PM, a memorial service will follow at 2 P.M., Pastor Martha Helmer officiating. There will be a gathering after the service at the DeKalb Junction Fire Hall. Burial will be in the spring at Hermon Cemetery.
He is survived by his son Fredrick H.L. Jones of Oswego, step children, Kevin Brown of DeKalb Junction, Danny Brown of Harrisville, David and his wife Barbara Brown Jr. of Hermon, Debbie Weller of Richville, Lisa Brown of DeKalb Junction, a sister in law Gena Jones of Ellenton, Florida, a grandson, 16 step grandchildren, 32 step great grandchildren, several step great great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a step daughter, Karen Carr, siblings, Malcolm Jones, William Jones, Tom Jones, Betty Livingston, Carol Foster, and a step granddaughter, Amy Lou Carr.
Larry was born on August 5, 1943 in the town of Hermon, New York, the son of the late, Fred and Arlene Priest Jones. A marriage to Patricia Meade ended in divorce, he then married Shirley Aldridge Brown on May 27, 2000 at the DeKalb Junction United Methodist Church, she died on August 5, 2016.
Larry was a custodian at Hermon DeKalb Central School for 27 years prior to his retirement.
He enjoyed puttering around his home, and going to his camp.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society.
Online condolences can be made at www.allendeneshafuneralhome.com.
