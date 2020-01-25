One Fort Drum soldier serves a surprise at daughters’ volleyball games

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - To some athletes, nothing feels better than winning, but for two Carthage volleyball players a special moment was sweeter than any score.
Chief Warrant Officer Jimmy Culbreth is home early from serving in Korea and decided to surprise his daughters Caroline and Abigail at their volleyball games.
He wasn’t expected to be home on leave until next week.
“It has been really hard. Especially having senior year and him not being here. So for him to just come surprise me at one of my most important things is awesome,” said his daughter Caroline Culbreth.
Caroline says her dad will get to be home for another big event this year, graduation day, as he comes home from deployment in June.
Officer Culbreth enjoyed watching his daughters’ volleyball games as a family.
He wasn’t the only soldier to be back in the North Country Friday, about 130 Fort Drum soldiers returned from Afghanistan.
