Virus-hit Chinese city bans most cars from downtown

BEIJING (AP) - The virus-hit Chinese city of Wuhan has banned most vehicles including private cars from the downtown area in a further bid to limit spread of the illness.
State media said Saturday that only authorized vehicles to carry supplies and for other needs would be permitted. Public transportation was shut down earlier this week, as well as flights and trains out of the city.
Authorities are trying to prevent the virus from spreading in the city and to other part of the country.
The English-language China Daily newspaper said that 6,000 taxis will be assigned to different neighborhoods to help people get around if they need to.
China’s most festive holiday, Lunar New Year, has begun in the shadow of a worrying new virus as the death toll surpassed 40, an unprecedented lockdown kept 36 million people from traveling and authorities canceled a host of Lunar New Year events.
The National Health Commission reported a jump in the number of people infected with the virus to 1,287 with 41 deaths.
Australia announced its first case Saturday, a Chinese man in his 50s who last week returned from China. Malaysia confirmed three cases. France says three people had fallen ill with the virus — the disease’s first appearance in Europe. And the United States reported its second case, involving a Chicago woman in her 60s who was hospitalized in isolation after returning from China.
The outbreak of the new virus, which is linked to a wildlife market in central China, is prompting renewed calls for enforcement of laws against the trade in and consumption of exotic species.
The spread of the disease from the central Chinese city of Wuhan is the worst in Asia since the 2003 outbreak of SARS. That, too, was traced to consumption of wild animals, in the southern city of Guangzhou. China’s Agriculture Ministry issued an order earlier this week ordering tightened controls on trade in wildlife, focusing on farmers’ markets, restaurants and other places known to be involved.
Researchers have not yet announced a definitive source for the latest outbreak, which like many other viruses has genetic markers found in multiple species.
