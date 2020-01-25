Sandra M. “Sandi” Jock, 71, of Akwesasne

Sandi was a teacher for the Mohawk Board of Education, having taught at various schools within the territory of Akwesasne. She and her husband also owned multiple businesses in Akwesasne, most recently Jock’s Quik Stop. As teacher and devout Christian, Sandi started her ministry driving a van around the community to gather children for “Children’s Church” to teach them about Jesus. This ministry led her to expand and establish the New Life Christian Center, where she was currently the Co-Pastor. She had a great love for photography, gardening, and flowers. Sandi cherished the time she was able to spend with her family, especially her granddaughters.