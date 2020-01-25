Sandra M. “Sandi” Jock, 71, of Akwesasne

AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Sandra M. “Sandi” Jock, 71, of State Route 37, was welcomed back into the loving arms of her Savior on Thursday evening, January 23, 2020 at the University of Vermont Health Network – Alice Hyde Medical Center from complications of battling multiple myeloma.
Sandi was born December 24, 1948 in Malone, the daughter of the late George and Ethel (Doig) Smillie. She was a 1966 graduate of Salmon River Central School and attended SUNY Geneseo for 2 years. She later graduated from SUNY Potsdam with both her Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees in Education. On October 20, 1967, he married Wendell D. “Willie” Jock in Geneseo.
Sandi was a teacher for the Mohawk Board of Education, having taught at various schools within the territory of Akwesasne. She and her husband also owned multiple businesses in Akwesasne, most recently Jock’s Quik Stop. As teacher and devout Christian, Sandi started her ministry driving a van around the community to gather children for “Children’s Church” to teach them about Jesus. This ministry led her to expand and establish the New Life Christian Center, where she was currently the Co-Pastor. She had a great love for photography, gardening, and flowers. Sandi cherished the time she was able to spend with her family, especially her granddaughters.
Sandi is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Willie; her sons, Frederick Jock and Alexander and Lesley “Cessy” Jock, all of Akwesasne; her granddaughters, Presley, Jocelyn, and Keeley; her sisters, Anne (James) Russell of Fort Covington; and Carolyn and Dr. Robert Smith of Massena; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Friends may call at her church, New Life Christian Center, 24 Eagle Drive, on Tuesday, January 28 starting at 11:00 AM until 7:00 PM when a praise and worship service will begin. The family will also receive friends on Wednesday at the church beginning at 12:00 Noon until the time of her service of Celebration at 3:00 PM with Rev. Dr. Joseph Askins, officiating.
Sandi had a great love for flowers and would greatly appreciate them, but those wishing may also consider donations to Eternity Village Healing Center, c/o New Life Christian Center, PO Box 335, Akwesasne, New York 13655.
Arrangements are under the care and director of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
