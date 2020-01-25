Saturday: Potsdam protest against potential war with Iran

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - The message in Potsdam was loud and clear Saturday: No war with Iran.
Toni Kennedy serves on the Potsdam town board and helped organize Saturday’s demonstration at the village’s post office.
"The war in Iraq killed a million innocent civilians. And, the war with Iran will be four times as worse. We’re just here as Americans saying we oppose war,” said Kennedy.
Kennedy says it’s part of a global effort to protest the possibility of a war with Iran. But, she says the protest is not about politics.
“War affects us all. War doesn’t care if you’re a Democrat, a Republican, an Independent,” said Kennedy.
Tensions with Iran rose earlier this month after Iranian General Qassem Soleimani was killed by a U.S. airstrike.
Bill Beebe is part of a different group that protests various causes outside the post office each Saturday. Beebe says war with Iran could create more problems than solutions.
”I think it would tend to radicalize people in the region, turn them further against us,” said Beebe.
Some protestors say although tensions with Iran seemed to have died down throughout the month, they are against the economic sanctions the U.S. placed on that Iran as well.
"Economic sanctions are a type of war. And, it doesn’t usually affect those in positions power. It usually affects the powerless in that country,” said Kennedy.
Kennedy says there could be an upcoming protest against these economic sanctions.
So far, nothing has been planned.
