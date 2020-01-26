Marion “Mae Mae” I. Provost, 71, of Newton Falls

NEWTON FALLS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Marion “Mae Mae” I. Provost, age 71, of Newton Falls, passed away on January 24, 2020 at the Clifton-Fine Hospital in Star Lake.
There will be no services at this time. Arrangements are with French Family Funeral Home in Star Lake. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Marion was born on May 27, 1948 in Watertown to the late Clifford A. and Beatrice M. (Munro) Waters. She graduated from Carthage High School.
Marion married Robert E. Provost on April 4, 1970. A previous marriage to Bill Mitchell ended in divorce. Marion worked as a waitress and cook for several places including the Newton Falls Paper Mill and Stone Manor in Cranberry Lake.
Mrs. Provost was a former member of the Clifton-Fine Board of Education and the Newton Falls Fire Department and Fire Police. She enjoyed being on her computer and she would also knit, crochet and cross stitch. Marion would do anything to help other people. It’s been said that she would give her ass away and shit out her ribs if it meant helping someone.
She is survived by her husband, Robert “Bob” Provost, step children, Barbara and LeRoy Willard and Dale and Kathy Provost, a daughter-in-law, Sonya Mitchell, and sisters, Evelyn Smithson and Shirley LaBreck. She is also survived by 4 grandchildren, Anthony, Julie, Jennifer and Robbie, 7 great-grandchildren and her nieces and nephews.
Marion is predeceased by her son, Scott Mitchell, a brother, Michael Waters, and sisters, Elizabeth Widemann and Eleanor Flint.
Donations in memory of Marion may be made to the Star Lake Fire and Rescue Squad, PO Box 22, Star Lake NY 13690.
