Saturday Sports: Frontier League champs on the mat & in the pool

PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWNY) -We take a look at the Frontier League Wrestling Championships at Indian River, with Section 3 Championships on the line.
Indian River takes the team title with General Brown taking 2nd place and Carthage taking 3rd.
There was plenty of high school basketball action Saturday with teams playing on both the boys’ and girls’ sides.
We head to the Watertown High School pool, where the Frontier League boys Swimming Championships took place.
Cooling things down, we take a look at boys N.A.C. hockey as Norwood Norfolk traveled to Canton.
Saturday Sports Scores
Boys HS Basketball
- Lowville 61, O.F.A. 57
- Harrisville 64, Copenhagen 42
- Beaver River 84, Carthage 62
- Tupper Lake 49, Willsboro 39
- Sackets Harbor 100, Poland 32
- General Brown 68, Thousand Islands 36
- Norwood Norfolk 65, Potsdam 55
Mens Basketball
- J.C.C. 96, Broome C.C. 80
- SUNY Canton 82, Husson 63
- Hobart 93, St. Lawrence 77
- R.I.T. 90, Clarkson 85
- SUNY Potsdam 83, SUNY Cortland 73
Girls HS Basketball
- Copenhagen 52, Edwards Knox 46
- Hermon DeKalb 56, Belleville Henderson 34
- Beaver River 45, Morristown 34
- General Brown 59, Thousand Islands 46
- Norwood Norfolk 44, Potsdam 41
Womens Basketball
- St. Lawrence 70, William Smith 54
- R.I.T. 67, Clarkson 53
- Husson 62, SUNY Canton 38
- SUNY Cortland 67, SUNY Potsdam 46
- J.C.C. 57, Broome C.C. 50
Boys HS Hockey
- Norwood Norfolk 3, Canton 2
- Northeastern Clinton 5, St. Lawrence C. 4
- O.F.A. 5, Albany Academy 0
- St. Joseph’s 10, Massena 0
Girls HS Hockey
- Potsdam 3, Ithaca 1
- Salmon River 3, Plattsburgh 2
Mens Hockey
- Arizona State 3, Clarkson 2
- SUNY Oswego 8, SUNY Canton 2
Womens Hockey
- Clarkson 4, Harvard 0
- St. Lawrence 5, Dartmouth 1
- SUNY Oswego 3, SUNY Potsdam 3
