Thomas H. Zaluski, 60, of Edwards

EDWARDS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Thomas H. Zaluski, age 60, passed away on January 23, 2020 at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York.
Calling hours will be held at French Funeral Home in Edwards on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. His funeral service will be on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Edwards. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com. Donations in memory of Tom may be made to Upstate Medical University in Syracuse, NY or Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, NY.
Tom was born on April 21, 1959 in Gouverneur to the late Stanley T. and Phyllis E. (Whitmarsh) Zaluski. He graduated from the Edwards Central School and became a certified welder through BOCES.
Right out of high school, Tom worked for New York State welding bridges. He then worked in various positions at Gouverneur Mineral Corp. for 34 years until his retirement in 2012.
Tom married Suzanne Carson on February 18, 2009 in Star Lake. A previous marriage to Heidi Zuhlsdorf ended in divorce.
Tom loved being in the woods. He trapped with his father and Satch and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He has been a member of Pine Tree Hunting Club since 1977. He was always there to repair things for his girls and to watch his family’s sporting events. At home, Tom would play soccer and all kinds of sports against his whole family, and usually win. In his younger years he played basketball, pitched soft ball, bowled, and races motocross. His family enjoyed their camp at Boyd Pond and having shooting contests, which Tom would always win.
His survivors include his wife, Suzanne Zaluski, daughters, Erica and Jonathan Durant, Nicole Zaluski and Greg Barth, step-son, Matthew Motyka and sisters, Cindy and Dennis Cress and Carol and Dr. Mitchell Silver. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Eva, Dekoby, Sommer, Caleb and Skylar, and his 5 nieces and nephews.
Tom is predeceased by his parents and his step-daughter, Michelle Motyka.
