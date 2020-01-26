Thomas H. Zaluski, 60, of Edwards

Tom loved being in the woods. He trapped with his father and Satch and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He has been a member of Pine Tree Hunting Club since 1977. He was always there to repair things for his girls and to watch his family’s sporting events. At home, Tom would play soccer and all kinds of sports against his whole family, and usually win. In his younger years he played basketball, pitched soft ball, bowled, and races motocross. His family enjoyed their camp at Boyd Pond and having shooting contests, which Tom would always win.