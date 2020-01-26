Wet weather doesn’t stop snowshoe races in Lorraine

LORRAINE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Despite the wet weather across the north country over the weekend, people in Jefferson County broke out their snowshoes and hit the trails.
The Stone Wall Snowshoe Walk and Run kicked off Sunday at the Winona State Forest in the Town of Lorraine.
Sunday also marked 10 years of the competition.
Organizers say it’s one of the best-attended snowshoe events in the country.
And regardless of the slushy conditions, snowshoers of all ages turned out for the 5K and 10K races.
“I couldn’t imagine anything worse than what it was yesterday, but like I said it really improved significantly overnight, it got a little bit colder, things firmed up and the course is actually looking pretty good now. People just love coming here. We always have good conditions and it’s a real party environment going on so people are having a good time,” said race director Matt Westerlund.
The first place finisher of the 5K race was 14-year-old Bryce Goodnough, who crossed the finish line at a little more than 27 minutes. This was his first snowshoe race.
