The Wolves at Syracuse Stage- Theater Review

The Wolves is a high school indoors girls’ soccer team and the play unfolds in a series of scenes before games while the players stretch and warm up. There is no set-up or “inciting incident”, nor is there a particularly focused central question. The Girls, (all the characters are recognized by their jersey numbers and not names) talk in overlapping, sometimes dual conversations about everything from feminine protection products to fate of 90 year old former Khmer Rouge criminal who committed horrible acts of genocide in the Vietnam War and was recently arrested. I kept waiting for the dialogue to lead to a plot or help with story structure, but it didn’t. I was put off by the lack of plot and story at first but because the dialogue is so sharp, authentic, and kinetic I quickly got caught up in the girls’ stories/lives. Of course it helps that the play is smashingly well acted by an incredible ensemble and directed brilliantly by Melissa Rain Anderson.