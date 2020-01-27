Accused rapist accepts plea deal

Ryan Hoch (Source: New York State Police)
January 27, 2020 at 10:06 AM EST - Updated January 27 at 10:06 AM

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - A man accused of raping a teenager a year ago has accepted a plea deal just before his trial was set to begin.

Lewis County Court officials say 22 year old Ryan Hoch of Croghan pleaded guilty Friday to first-degree sexual abuse.

Jury selection for his first-degree rape trial was scheduled for Monday.

Hoch was accused of forcing a then-17 year old girl to have sex with him on January 13, 2019 at a home in the town of Martinsburg.

He was ordered held in county jail pending his sentencing on April 3.

