Accused rapist accepts plea deal

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - A man accused of raping a teenager a year ago has accepted a plea deal just before his trial was set to begin.
Lewis County Court officials say 22 year old Ryan Hoch of Croghan pleaded guilty Friday to first-degree sexual abuse.
Jury selection for his first-degree rape trial was scheduled for Monday.
Hoch was accused of forcing a then-17 year old girl to have sex with him on January 13, 2019 at a home in the town of Martinsburg.
He was ordered held in county jail pending his sentencing on April 3.
