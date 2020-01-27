Amy L. Pike, 32, of Gouverneur

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Memorial Service for Amy L. Pike, age 32, of Gouverneur, NY, will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 1:00PM at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg, with Rev. Thomas Nichols officiating.
Calling hours will be held from 11:00AM to 1:00PM on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.
There will be a celebration of life following the services at the Heuvelton Volunteer Fire Department; anyone who wishes to bring a dish to pass may do so.
Amy passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020, at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center.
Amy is survived by her children, Jaelyn Pike and Aria Trombly; her parents, Thomas and Diane Pike of Ogdensburg, NY; her companion Christopher Trombly of Gouverneur, NY; a brother Douglas Pike, of Ogdensburg; maternal grandmother Nancy Masters of Leroy, NY, paternal grandmother Lori Pike of Heuvelton, NY, and four nieces and nephews; Jace Pike, Killen Pike, Brooklynne Joanette and Brayden Joanette.
Amy was born on April 11, 1987, in Ogdensburg, NY, the daughter of Thomas and Diane (Gladle) Pike. She graduated from Heuvelton Central School in 2005.
She was a home health care aide for MLIC in Massena, NY for many years. She loved helping people and she was known for babysitting everyone’s children.
Donations may be made in Amy’s memory to the Gouverneur Breast Cancer Fund, 133 East Barney Street, Gouverneur, NY 13642.
Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.
