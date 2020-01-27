Amy L. Pike, 32, of Gouverneur

Amy is survived by her children, Jaelyn Pike and Aria Trombly; her parents, Thomas and Diane Pike of Ogdensburg, NY; her companion Christopher Trombly of Gouverneur, NY; a brother Douglas Pike, of Ogdensburg; maternal grandmother Nancy Masters of Leroy, NY, paternal grandmother Lori Pike of Heuvelton, NY, and four nieces and nephews; Jace Pike, Killen Pike, Brooklynne Joanette and Brayden Joanette.