Bernard E. Nortz, 87, of Beaver Falls

BEAVER FALLS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Bernard E. Nortz, 87, formerly of Lewis St., Beaver Falls, died Saturday evening, January 25, 2020, at Samaritan Summit Village in Watertown, NY, where he had been admitted the day before from Samaritan Medical Center.
Born November 22, 1932 in Croghan, NY, a son of Vincent W. and Angeline (Bush) Nortz, he was a 1950 graduate of Fr. Leo Memorial School in Croghan.
He was united in marriage to LouAnn Courts on May 6, 1967 at St. Stephen’s Church in Croghan.
Bernie began his working career in 1950 as a lineman for General Telephone Company, and from 1951 until 1953, as a painter for George Muth Painters in Croghan.
A Korean War veteran, he entered the US Army on February 13, 1953 at Ft. Devens, MA, and served with the 34th Infantry Regiment of the 24th Infantry Division in Korea until his honorable discharge from active duty as a Corporal on February 3, 1955 at Ft. Dix, NJ.
Following his military service, in October, 1956, Bernie went to work for Beaverite Products, Inc., in Beaver Falls where he worked continuously for 41 years before retiring as the head of its customer service division on December 19, 1997.
He was also associated with Scanlon Funeral Home in Croghan for 44 years, from the time of its establishment in 1973 until moving to Brownville in 2017.
Bernie was a life-long communicant of St. Stephen’s Church in Croghan, and since moving to Brownville, attended Immaculate Conception Church there. Always active in community affairs, he was a 4th Degree Member of the Croghan Knights of Columbus Council #2175, where he was twice its Chairman of the Northern Conference Delegate to the K of C Supreme Convention in 1966 and 1967, and was the recipient of the Family of the Year Award for the NY State K of C in 1983-1984.
He was also Manager of the K of C Bowling Lanes and a member of the K of C Bowling League in Croghan for 49 years. The bowling lanes were renamed the “Bernie Nortz K of C Bowling Alleys” in his honor. He was also a Life Member, Past Commander, 1972 recipient of the Legionnaire of the Year Award, and 60+ year member of the Firing Squad of the Beaver River Memorial Post 1663 American Legion in Croghan, and was a member of the VFW in Lowville.
Additionally, he was a 52 year member, Commissioner and Police & Drill Master of the Beaver Falls Volunteer Fire Department, and was the 2007 recipient of the Croghan Lions Club Jim Scanlon Good Citizenship Award.
Throughout his life, Bernie just loved helping people, at any time of the day or night, and in any way that he could. From coaching basketball teams, to assisting families after a fire, to offering his heartfelt assistance to someone upon the death of a loved one, you could always count on Bernie. Always an avid sports fan, he especially enjoyed watching basketball, reading a newspaper from cover to cover, and above all, spending time with his family and grandchildren, and being their biggest fan during games.
Surviving are his loving wife, LouAnn, of almost 53 years; his two daughters and sons-in-law, Julie and John Petti, of Guilderland, NY, and Patti and Michael McElheran, of Watertown, NY; five grandchildren, Derek, Justin and Olivia Petti, and Allison and Amanda McElheran; his brother and sister-in-law, Howard and Catherine Nortz, of Croghan, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by two sisters, Thelma and Florence Nortz, and his brother, Francis Nortz.
Bernie’s funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020, beginning with a 10:15 a.m. Prayer Service at Scanlon Funeral Home, Croghan, followed by an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial from St. Stephen’s Catholic Church, Croghan, with the Rev. Donald J. Manfred, Pastor, officiating. Burial with military honors will be held at a time to be announced in the spring in St. Stephen’s Cemetery, Croghan.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, January 29th, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, it is requested that for those wishing, please consider memorial donations to St. Stephen’s Church Restoration Fund, Croghan Knights of Columbus, or to the Beaver Falls VFD.
Online messages of sympathy may be made at www.scanlonfuneral.com.
