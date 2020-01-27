Bernard E. Nortz, 87, of Beaver Falls

Throughout his life, Bernie just loved helping people, at any time of the day or night, and in any way that he could. From coaching basketball teams, to assisting families after a fire, to offering his heartfelt assistance to someone upon the death of a loved one, you could always count on Bernie. Always an avid sports fan, he especially enjoyed watching basketball, reading a newspaper from cover to cover, and above all, spending time with his family and grandchildren, and being their biggest fan during games.