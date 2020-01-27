Brasher teen charged following pursuit

FORT COVINGTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Brasher teenager was charged following a pursuit in Franklin County Friday night.
State police say a vehicle sped off after they tried to pull it over on Webster Street in Malone for having an inadequate headlight.
Troopers say the Dodge Charger went through a red light, turned onto State Route 11B, and then onto County Route 53. That's when police ended their pursuit.
They located the vehicle disabled on Donovan Road in Fort Covington. The three teenage occupants were unharmed.
The 16 year old driver was charged with third-degree unlawfully fleeing a police officer and released pending an appearance in Family Court.
