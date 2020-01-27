Cuomo supports putting more troops at Fort Drum

"Fort Drum is not only crucial to protecting the United States, its citizens and its interests, but it has served as a major economic engine in the North Country for over a century and especially since the 10th Mountain Division was activated here in 1985, during my father’s tenure as Governor,” Governor Cuomo said in a prepared statement. “The people of the North Country and all New Yorkers have embraced the men and women who serve at Fort Drum as our own, and New York State continues its longstanding commitment to support the Army mission at Fort Drum and the surrounding infrastructure to enhance the quality of life for the soldiers, their families, and the local community. I will do everything in my power to encourage our federal partners to select the base as the Army’s newest Corps Headquarters.”