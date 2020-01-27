David E. Brown, 76, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - David E. Brown, 76, of N. Rutland St., passed away on Sunday, January 27, 2020 at the Hospice of Jefferson County Residence in Watertown.
David was born in Little Falls, NY to Merle O. and Dawn A. (York) Brown. Upon graduation from high school, he went on to receive a Bachelor’s degree from Clarkson University. He then received a Master’s degree in Mental Health Counseling from SUNY Oswego.
He counseled clients at the Women’s Center (now the Victim’s Assistance Center) and Family Counseling for 14 years. He then counseled in a private practice setting for the remainder of his career.
David is survived by three brothers, Mark A. Brown of Syracuse, NY; Douglas Y. Brown of Punta Gorda, FL; and Keith O. Brown of E. Amherst, NY.
No public services will be held.
Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County at 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601.
Arrangements are with Northridge Cremation Chapel and condolences may be made online at www.northridgecremationchapel.com.
