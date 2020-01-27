Getting ready for the plastic bag ban

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - No plastic bags come March 1. With the statewide ban looming, stores and shoppers are getting ready.
You might start to see more of reusable bags in grocery stores over the next month. Shoppers are getting ready to get rid of plastic.
"It'll be a minor adjustment. Since we've moved here, we've kind of gotten lazy about it and used plastic," said Heather Curfman, shopper.
Price Chopper keeps reusable bags at the registers - a reminder for people cashing out that the new law goes into effect March 1 across the state, urging stores to change patterns.
"We've had to retrain our teammates on our front end to speak to heavy duty reusable bags and understand the important points of the law. There's been a lot of work on our side as well, but we do appreciate that this means change for all of us," said Mona Golub, vice president of public relations for Price Chopper.
In addition to the reusable bags, paper bags will also be on sale costing 5 cents a piece.
"The only thing I can think of is to use the lunch bags. They're paper bags and they're cheap. I don't think it'll be too much of a hassle," said Rebecca Huey, shopper.
Even though change can be uncomfortable, some shoppers are optimistic.
“When you look at the brighter side of it, saving plastic bags from getting into the ocean and all of the environmental impacts of it - I think people will come around,” said Astria Falker, shopper.
Plastic won’t be gone for good in stores. Produce and deli bags will still stick around.
