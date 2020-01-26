More light snow tomorrow

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - More light snow showers tonight.
Snow showers will mix in and out of the forecast tomorrow as colder air moves into the north country.
Tuesday will be drier as the moisture moves out. This will lead to clouds clearing for the rest of the week.
Temperatures this week will be closer to average for this time of year with Wednesday night being the coldest of the week.
Next weekend we will have another area of low pressure move through which will bring rain and snow showers back into the forecast.
