RENSHAW BAY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Mrs. Barbara Weil Parsons, 87, of Renshaw Bay passed away on January 26th at home.
Barbara was born in Syracuse, NY to Conrad and Celia (Andrews) Weil. After graduating from Sandy Creek High School, she enrolled in Crouse Irving Hospital School of Nursing graduating with an RN degree in 1951. Shortly thereafter, she married Dr. Byron Parsons and assisted in the veterinary practice for 42 years.
Barbara devoted her life to her husband and children, spending much of her time cooking dinners, baking homemade treats and transporting five children to their various extra-curricular activities.
Additionally, Barbara was a lifelong member of the Ellisburg United Methodist Church where she organized the bazaar for many, many years. She greatly enjoyed her association with the Circle of Friends Quilt Guild and loved making quilts for each family member. Barbara was an avid reader and enjoyed bowling in several leagues over the years. Anyone that visited “the farm”, knew how much she loved her flower gardens and always had a fresh arrangement on the kitchen table.
Barbara was pre-deceased by her husband, Byron, and grandson, Spencer Parsons. Those left to cherish her memories include five children: Jeff (Lisa) Parsons, Adams Center, Susan Viscomi, Oswego, Julie McDougal, Mannsville, Jane Parsons, Franklin, TN and Scott Parsons, Henderson; eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Arrangements are with the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at the Ellisburg United Methodist Church on Thursday, January 30th at 1:00 pm. Burial will follow in the Ellisburg Rural Cemetery (weather permitting). Visitation will precede the service beginning at 11:45 am.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor Barbara’s memory may make a donation to the Ellisburg United Methodist Church, Main Street, Ellisburg, NY 13636. Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com
