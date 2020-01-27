Municipalities circle wagons over sales tax

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Towns, villages and the city of Ogdensburg are circling the wagons over sales tax. They want to keep their share.
Some in county government want to change how the sales tax we all drop at stores is divvied up. But municipalities across St. Lawrence County are fiercely resisting.
“It will be devastating. It will be devastating. It would be a huge setback for Ogdensburg and the communities around us … our towns our villages,” said Mike Skelly, Ogdensburg mayor
'Devastating' because there has been talk at the county of cutting municipalities' share of sales tax. The city of Ogdensburg, towns and cities are passing resolutions against any cut.
“It would hurt us. It would hurt the taxpayers of the town of Massena. We're in a tough bind as it is. So, you know, there's nothing extra,” said Steve O'Shaughnessy, Massena town supervisor.
No matter what Governor Cuomo says, county leaders are concerned the state's drive to cut its Medicaid costs could be done on county government's back. That means it would have to find extra revenue.
“There's no way that we couldn't be concerned with it. Absolutely, that's first and foremost,” said David Forsythe, St. Lawrence County Legislature vice chairman.
It's the last 1 percent of sales tax the county is talking about. Ogdensburg gets about $930,000 of that and the towns and villages split another $1.4 million.
The city of Ogdensburg is the only municipality that gets to negotiate sales tax directly with the county. And so far, it's standing shoulder to shoulder with towns and villages.
Villages and towns have no direct voice. But municipal leaders say they're all in this together.
“Our towns, our villages … Lisbon, Heuvelton, Oswegatchie … we're all one community,” said Skelly.
“You know you make it a cliché, 'protect the Burg.' I haven't forgotten that and I don't think the rest of the towns and village have either,” said Ronald McDougall, Gouverneur mayor.
The county’s ad-hoc sales tax committee will continue negotiations with Ogdensburg officials in a couple weeks.
