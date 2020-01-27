North Country Chili Cook-Off coming up Saturday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Volunteer Transportation Center will host the 21st Annual North Country Chili Cook-Off this Saturday, February 1, at the Dulles State Office Building in Watertown.
Jeremiah Papineau of the Volunteer Transportation Center and Jamie McGuire, a member of the Chili Cook-Off committee, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to talk about the event. Watch their interview above.
The event will play host to more than 30 amateur and professional chefs who will compete for great prizes.
The competition begins at 11 a.m. and awards will be presented at 3 p.m. Attendees will be able to sample chili from each participant.
Admission will be $6 for adults and $2 for children 12 years and younger. A family pass admission will be available for $15. This event is supported by Operation Yellow Ribbon, a volunteer-based committee that promotes visible signs of support for soldiers and families. Therefore, military ID holders will receive a discount.
Proceeds will help fund medical transportation for local veterans and their families through the Volunteer Transportation Center.
For more information, contact Foundation Director Jeremiah S. Papineau at 315-755-2918 or jeremiah@volunteertransportation.org. More details are also available on the VTC website at www.VolunteerTransportationCenter.org.
