SPCA: kissin’ Kaden

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Kaden is full of kisses.
Jefferson County SPCA operations manager Katelynn Drohan says the 4-month-old Catahoula mix is very friendly and would be a good addition to just about any home.
He's one of eight dogs from Texas -- and two from Syracuse -- who came to the shelter over the weekend and who all went home with families.
Kaden came back, unfortunately, because he was a little too active for the family he went home with.
For more information on adopting an animal, volunteering, becoming a member, or donating, call the shelter at 315-782-3260.
You can also visit www.jeffersoncountyspca.org or the SPCA’s Facebook page.
