State budget hearings to start amid Medicaid woes

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Public negotiations over New York's budget are set to begin amid worries about another round of Medicaid cuts.
Heads of state agencies, lobbyists, and members of the public will start to offer input on the governor’s proposed budget Monday.
That will kick off three weeks of budget hearings.
Lawmakers are likely to focus much of their attention this spring on avoiding more cuts to Medicaid.
Cuomo’s administration hopes to help plug a $6 billion deficit with $600 million in Medicaid cuts to nursing homes, hospitals, and other healthcare providers.
