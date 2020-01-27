Trump impeachment defense to begin 2nd day

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWNY) - President Donald Trump's defense team is slated to begin its second day of opening arguments in the Senate impeachment trial on Monday.
CBS News coverage of the trial is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.
You can watch that coverage on WWNY.
It will also be streamed live on wwnytv.com. There will be a link on our home page
It doesn’t appear as if national coverage will preempt local news, but if it does, you can catch WWNY news broadcasts on sister station WNYF. It’s channel 2 on Spectrum and channel 28 on most other services.
