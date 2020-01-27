Watertown to create Neighborhood Watch program

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Want to feel safer at home? Watertown's Neighborhood Watch program is taking off.
It's an idea Watertown City Council has considered for years and a chance for neighbors to communicate and stay aware of their surroundings.
Officer Shane Ryan of the Watertown Police Department is in charge of the program. Neighbors have to register with the city to start a group.
"With the presentation, we'll offer information on how to start a group, talk about what the group consists of and things that community members and citizens can do once they're in a group," said Ryan.
"This may help people to learn you really need to be aware of what's going on in your neighborhood, what's going on in your block," said Lisa Ruggiero, city council member.
Officer Ryan will give a presentation with council members on the program Tuesday night at Flower Memorial Library in Watertown. People can register there; the meeting starts at 6 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.