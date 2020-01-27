Wayne M. Storm, 48, of Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Wayne M. Storm, 48, passed away at his home surrounded by his loved ones on Thursday, January 23, 2020.
Friends may call at his home, 10115 State Highway 56, beginning Wednesday 12:00 PM until the time of his funeral service on Friday at 2:00 PM at the home.
In honor of Wayne’s life, a luncheon hosted at the AMVETS Post 4, Andrews Street, Massena, will immediately follow. A burial will take place at a later date in Garfield Cemetery, Potsdam.
Wayne was born on March 25, 1971 in Syracuse, the son of the late Michael “Rocky” and Dorothy Buckshot of Akwesasne. He was a happy child who later earned his GED at St. Lawrence BOCES, where he learned to love cooking and taking new adventures. Wayne always had a smile on his face with friends and family close by while he was fishing, camping, enjoying a good bonfire or just watching his many grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and god children playing at sporting events and hobbies.
He also enjoyed listening to music while jamming along with one of his many guitars or of course shooting zombies on his favorite video games. He made his friends feel loved and always treated everyone as family by including all in on his many practical jokes. He liked to dance around singing with April but truly loved to harass her about going to play bingo the most.
Wayne is survived by his wife, April Storm of Massena; two children, Amanda Terrance and Jacob Perry of Massena; five grandchildren, Trayen Terrance, Joseph Castle, Autina Terrance, Alan Green II, and William Perry; his grandmother, Alberta Seward of Corning; his three brothers and their families, Michael “Bena” Buckshot: Jurnee, Blake and Brandi of Akwesasne; Jake “Magda” Buckshot: Taylor Ann, Jake Jr., Alexa, Sebasian, Kris and Brent of Alberta, Canada; and David Cook of Akwesasne; three uncles, Fred, Bill, and Sam Storm of Corning and his special cousin, Linda Hargrave.
He is also survived by his chosen family: brothers, Scott “Frog” Compo, Mitchell Smith, Corey Shampine and Al McGee; children, Heather, Krystal, Sheka, Carter, Becky, Breanna and many more; grandchildren, Lilly Shampine, Andrew and Marcus Compo and many more.
He was predeceased by his parents, Rocky and Dorothy Buckshot; his brother, Dewey Storm; and a daughter, Casiya Liebfred.
Memorial donations of food will be accepted at the family home, 10115 State Highway 56, Massena for the viewing and at the AMVETS after 8:00 AM Friday for the luncheon.
Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
