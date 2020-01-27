Weather advisory in the morning, light snow possible for the afternoon

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Light snow and mixed precipitation could make roads slippery Monday morning.
That's why there's a winter weather advisory until 10 a.m. for Jefferson, Lewis, and Oswego counties
Some places could see another 1 to 3 inches of snow.
There's also a chance of widespread light snow for the afternoon.
Highs will be in the low 30s, pretty much where they started early Monday.
There could be some lingering snow early Tuesday. Otherwise it will be cloudy with highs in the upper 20s.
It will be mostly sunny Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the low to mid-20s.
It will be partly sunny and in the low 30s on Friday.
There’s a small chance of mixed precipitation on Saturday. Highs will be in the mid-30s.
It will be in the upper 30s with mixed precipitation on Sunday.
