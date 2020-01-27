Women sentenced for attempted meth-making & driving under influence of drugs

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Croghan woman was sentenced to prison on charges she drove under the influence of drugs and attempted to make meth.
Thirty-three year old Patricia O'Donnell was sentenced in Lewis County Court Friday to a year and a half in prison for third-degree attempted manufacture of methamphetamine.
She was also sentenced to one to three years on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.
O'Donnell will serve both sentences at the same time.
She pleaded guilty to the two charges in November.
State police said there was meth and meth-making items in the car she was driving when they pulled it over on State Route 812 in New Bremen in May 2019.
