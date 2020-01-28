Alcoa retirees face dilemma over life insurance

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Alcoa and its union are still battling over retiree life insurance. Retirees are left wondering what to do – take cash now, or keep up the good fight.
Alcoa retirees still get letters from Alcoa about their terminated life insurance. The letters still offer them cash if they'll waive their right to be part of their union's lawsuit.
“It's to make them nervous. It's like a scare tactic so they will cash the checks and take them out of the running for the life insurance,” said Gerald Manning, Alcoa retiree.
The union sued Alcoa to make it give back retiree life insurance policies it terminated. Alcoa is again reminding retirees there's a deadline to cash buyout checks. The union says don't do it.
“The union is telling everyone to hold off on cashing that check because you have until February 29 of this year to cash that check,” said Mark Goodfellow, president USW Local 420-A.
The life insurance policies are about enough to cover burial expenses. Some retirees have more than one. The union maintains the life insurance is an earned benefit.
“I don't think in my opinion they could get away with it, because it's written right in the contract – which is a binding agreement,” said Manning.
Alcoa first sent out notices of the life insurance termination along with cash payments in early December. But the checks are for just a fraction of each policy's face value.
Many retirees say if they give in on the life insurance they wonder what the company could ask for next – like on health insurance, or even pension benefits.
The union says it will soon update employees on the lawsuit. In the meantime, retirees say the letters from Alcoa just keep coming.
