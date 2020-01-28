Anna Marie Girard, 83, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Funeral Mass for Anna Marie Girard, age 83, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 10:00AM at St. Mary’s Cathedral with Rev. Joseph Morgan officiating.
Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery in the Spring. Calling hours will be held from 4:00PM to 7:00PM on Friday, January 31, 2020, at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.
Mrs. Girard passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Riverledge Nursing Home surrounded by her loving family.
Anna Marie is survived by her son, Michael J. Girard and his wife, Maryellen, of Venice, FL; two brothers, Timothy Kelly of Watertown, NY, and John Kelly and his wife, Sandra, of Morristown, NY; four sisters, Eleanora Rolfe of Boca Raton, FL, Janet Kelly of Ogdensburg, NY, Carolyn Kelly of Clay, NY and Suellen Callahan of Virginia Beach, VA; a sister-in-law, Marie Therese Kelly of Ogdensburg, NY; two grandchildren, Jasmine Regan and her husband, Shaughn, of Rochester, NY and Erin Mae Girard of Denver, CO; great grandchildren, Liam Patrick and Nolan James Regan and nieces, nephews and cousins.
She is predeceased by her parents, John and Lillian Kelly; two sisters, Karen Kelly and Francis Ann Pagano and a brother, Charles “Chuck” W. Kelly.
Anna Marie was born on September 6, 1936, in Ogdensburg, NY, the daughter of John W. and Lillian Merry Kelly. She graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1955 and attended the Mohawk Valley Institute in Utica, NY, for business.
Anna Marie married James F. Girard on July 17, 1961, at St. Mary’s Cathedral with the Rev. Francis M. Girard of Our Lady of Sorrows Church, Trenton, NJ, officiating. He predeceased her on January 9, 1993.
Anna Marie was a buyer and later a manager at the Teen Store within the Surprise Store in Ogdensburg for twenty years, later leaving to work as an Assistant Manager at Kmart for ten years. Later, Mrs. Girard ended her career at Ogdensburg Neighborhood Center where she served as the Director of the Community Development Program after fifteen years of service, always putting the needs of others before her own.
Over a lifetime of community service she received numerous awards and accolades: Boys & Girls Club Lifetime Service award, Masonic Temple Dewitt Clinton award, VFW Citizen of the year, Key Club Citizen of the year, St. Lawrence County Women’s Business Person of the Year, Knights of Columbus and many more. She was a member of the Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary and served on the Ogdensburg Boys and Girls Club Board of Directors, at one time as board president, for over forty years.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like any donations may be made in Mrs. Girard’s memory to the Ogdensburg Boy’s and Girls Club, PO BOX 555, 610 Paterson St, Ogdensburg, NY 13669.
Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.
