Arconic’s loss of Boeing business won’t affect Massena plant

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - The grounding of an airplane hits the company, Arconic. But, as Arconic deals with the loss of business, it won’t affect the Massena plant.
The Boeing 737 Max was taken out of service for almost a year after 2 fatal crashes. Boeing stopped production of the 737 Max this month.
Acronic supplies Boeing and expects to lose $400 million in sales because of this.
Arconic Chief Executive Officer John Plant says Arconic is considering a mix of staff cuts and scheduling changes.
An Arconic spokesperson tells 7 News the Massena plant will not be affected.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.