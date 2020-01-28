Arts All-Star: Kennedy Vergin

LAFARGEVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - For Kennedy Vergin, performing is "rewarding and kind of breathtaking at first."
The talented singer from LaFargeville is the 7 News Arts All-Star for January 27, 2020.
"When you walk out on stage and you hear the applause, you just kind of want to take a step back and make sure everything's real.
She going to Nazareth College in the fall to major in occupational therapy, with a minor in musical theater.
Watch the video to hear her perform and to learn more about her.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.