Back in the ‘Mix’ at city hall

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A familiar face is back working at Watertown City Hall. It's interim City Manager Ken Mix's first week on the job.
Mix never thought he'd be working in the city manager's office. The former city planner of 30 years retired back in 2016, but now he's back at city hall.
"It wasn't even on my radar until last Thursday evening when I was first contacted," he said.
Mix was appointed to the temporary job last Friday after former City Manager Rick Finn resigned. Finn had been the subject of an investigation into allegations that he created a hostile work environment for Parks and Recreation Superintendent Erin Gardner.
The investigation found that the charges did not rise to the level of a hostile work environment, but there were things uncovered which prompted Finn to resign.
Mix began his duties on Monday.
"I thought it would be quite a shock to come in, but it was almost as if I was coming in for another day of work four years ago," he said.
Mix says he spent his first two days on the job getting reacquainted with city hall, signing invoices and attending meetings. He says he is still learning about city policies and projects that need be worked on.
"I'm really not here to start any new initiatives or anything and just trying complete things that have already been started and just do the daily operations and keep everything on an even keel," he said.
Mix says he’s not sure how long it will take to find a permanent city manager. Council could vote to formally begin the search process as early as Monday.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.