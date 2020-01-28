TOWN OF HARRISBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Catherine E. Souder, 81, of the town Of Harrisburg, died Friday afternoon, January 24, 2020 at Syracuse VA Medical Center with her daughter and family at her side.
Mrs. Souder was born on January 7, 1939 in Charleston, South Carolina the daughter of the late Beauregard B. and Ossie M. (Blake) Zobel. She graduated from high school in Charleston and entered the U.S. Air Force in April of 1959 and served in the 543rd Women’s Air Force Band until being honorably discharged in September of 1961 the rank of Airman First Class. She was proud to have played at John F. Kennedy’s inauguration.
She married Arthur H. Souder, Jr. and he died on October 4, 1998 in San Bernardino, California where the couple made their home. Cathy moved to the North Country to be close to her family.
She is survived by her two daughters, Catherine Anne Souder of Riverside, CA; Sandi (John) Stauring of Lowville; her seven grandchildren, Alexis, Phelica (Justin) Hubert, Nichole, Mercedes (Nick) Newman, Ian, David and Daniel; and nine great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her granddaughter, Brittany B. Stauring.
Cathy loved going to the WAF Band reunions which started in 1998 until the final concert on August 29, 2018 in Washington D.C. She also loved gardening and reading.
Calling hours will be on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 1:00 to 3:00 P.M. at the Sundquist Funeral Home followed by her funeral service at 3:00 P.M. Burial will be in Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
