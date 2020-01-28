Catherine E. Souder, 81, of the Town Of Harrisburg

Mrs. Souder was born on January 7, 1939 in Charleston, South Carolina the daughter of the late Beauregard B. and Ossie M. (Blake) Zobel. She graduated from high school in Charleston and entered the U.S. Air Force in April of 1959 and served in the 543rd Women’s Air Force Band until being honorably discharged in September of 1961 the rank of Airman First Class. She was proud to have played at John F. Kennedy’s inauguration.